An overnight house fire displaced a family of four, Gainesville Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Tamara Grimes-Sieger said.
Around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, firefighters were dispatched to a blaze at 1910 Arkansas St.
Grimes-Sieger said the fire was contained to a single-story home with flames coming from the roof near the chimney.
There were no injuries, she said.
A crew with Engine 1 was able to knock the fire down from the exterior by extinguishing the chimney, said fire officials.
The damage to the 1,500 square foot home was confined to the fireplace, chimney, roof near chimney and the living room ceiling, Grimes-Sieger said.
Two adults and two children were displaced because of the blaze.
Grimes-Sieger said Wednesday, Nov. 18, that it was undetermined if smoke detectors were present in the home. The cause of the fire was also undetermined as of Wednesday morning, said fire officials.
