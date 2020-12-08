As winter approaches, fire officials ask everyone to be mindful of what they use to keep things warm — particularly heat lamps.
“Within the past two months, Gainesville Fire-Rescue has responded to two residential structure fires caused by a portable heating lamp,” department spokeswoman Tamara Grimes-Sieger said. “ … During the colder winter months, it is imperative to follow safety precautions with heating equipment and recognize it may have deadly results when used improperly.”
Around 3:06 p.m. Nov. 30, GF-R firefighters responded to 1809 N. Weaver St. for a structure fire reported by off duty GF-R firefighter Joseph Westbrook, Grimes-Sieger said.
She said since Westbrook was the first on the scene, he attempted to check on the welfare of any potentially trapped occupants by forcing entry inside the residence.
When additional fire personnel arrived, smoke and heavy fire were coming from the side of the residence. She said no one was at home at the time of the blaze.
The fire, according to Grimes-Sieger, was on the back porch.
“There was a dog kennel on the porch with a heat lamp attached, which had sustained heavy fire damage,” she said.
Radiated heat from the heat lamp ignited the exterior wall of the home, fire officials determined after an investigation was conducted into the blaze.
Grimes-Sieger said there wasn’t an animal in the cage at the time of the fire. No animals were injured and there were also no reported injuries to any people, she said.
No one was displaced because of the fire. However, there was smoke damage throughout the home.
A heat lamp was the cause of an Oct. 25 house fire that killed a man and destroyed a family's home.
The heat lamp came into contact with wood shavings, starting the fire outside a window, Cooke County Fire Marshal Ray Fletcher previously told the Register of the blaze on County Road 307 that claimed the life of 75-year-old Hugh Richard "Dick" Morgan.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is a leading cause of fires in U.S. homes. And, the leading factor contributing to the ignition of home heating fire-related deaths was heating equipment too close to things that can burn, such as upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress or bedding, information from GF-R indicates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.