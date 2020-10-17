t's nearing the time that grim grinning ghosts come out to socialize.
While Halloween might look a bit different this year because of the coronavirus, there are still some events for little ones to enjoy dressing up in costume.
The following is a list of area events compiled by the Register:
Oct. 25
OneChurch Whitesboro,400 U.S. Highway 377, is hosting its third annual Trunk or Treat event from 4-6 p.m. There will be food, candy, games, a bounce house, face painting and prizes.
Grab those buckets and bags and get ready to trick or treat from 5-7 p.m. at the communitywide Trunk or Treat event at North Central Texas College, 1525 W. California St. in Gainesville. The parking lot event is being put together by Calvary Baptist Church, First Baptist Gainesville and Temple Baptist Church. Masks are appreciated for safety and costumes are recommended for fun.
Oct. 30
From 6-8 p.m. witches and wizards can get their fill of delectable treats at Crossroads Baptist Church, 2201 W. California St. in Gainesville. The free Trunk or Treat event is open to the community.
Oct. 31
Don those costumes and hop in the car to go to a Candy CAR-avan drive-thru trick-or-treat event from 5-7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 214 S. Denton St. The candy will be handed out until its gone. All attendees are asked to enter the Lindsay Street parking lot from Main Street. No walk ups. All must be inside a vehicle to participate.
From 6-8 p.m. First Presbyterian Church is slated to host Ghouls, Goblins and Groceries. Individual treat bags well be ready for the trick or treaters. The church, at 401 S. Denton St. in Gainesville, will be collecting canned goods and non-perishable foods for Volunteers In Service To Others. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed at the event for safety, according to the church.
From 6-7:30 p.m. monsters of all ages can collect goodies in downtown Whitesboro during Trunks and Tailgates with Treats. Set up to decorate vehicles is from 5-6 p.m. All are invited to participate. At 7:30 awards will go to best decorated vehicle and best costume.
The Valley View Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its sixth annual Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. in downtown Valley View. The trunk or treat line starts in front of the old fire station. All attendees must wear masks. If a child is at home sick, one may pick up a bag of candy for them at the check-in table. There will also be a competition for best decorated trunk.
