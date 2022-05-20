Gainesville High School’s Redcoat Band will perform its Spring Concert Tuesday.
The concert, set for 7 p.m. in the North Central Texas College Auditorium on West California Street, will feature the music of Danny Elfman, Clifton Williams, Arturo Marquez, Randell Standridge, John Williams and Floyd Werle.
Tony Daniels and John Ewart will conduct, with help from Student Conductor Cecelia Corona.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. The concert is sponsored by Glenn Polk Auto Group, Safran, Gainesville ISD and North Central Texas College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.