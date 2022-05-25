Several students were honored at the GISD School Board meeting by Superintendent DesMontes Stewart for qualifying to go to State competition in choir, theatrical design, one act play state honor crew, and powerlifting. (left to right): Jayelynn Graham (choir and theatrical design), Ava Blaskovich (OAP honor crew), Melaina Denison (OAP honor crew), Hayley Colwell (choir), Cassy Tinner (powerlifting), Ashlynn Garrison (powerlifting), Stewart, Alysa Marquez (powerlifting) and Alex Huerta (powerlifting). Not pictured: Sugar Green, Desmond Pouncil and Drake Landrum in choir and Yovanni Juarez, Aaliyah Henry, Carolanne Condie, Mirthsa Zamora, Theresa Mote and Landre Polk in powerlifting.