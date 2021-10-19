Gift from Valley View HS football boosters

TGC Custom Homes have built and donated two ticket booths for John Kassen Field at Valley View High School. “We are so grateful for the support of our community businesses. We want to give a special thanks to TGC Custom Homes for their enthusiastic support of our school and all of our students, most recently for providing two beautiful new ticket booths at the football field. We also want to express our thanks to the members of the Athletic Booster Club for their tireless efforts to support our athletes,” said Superintendent William Stokes. (Left to Right) Middle School Principal Hillary Terry, Superintendent William Stokes, Athletic Director Curtis King, Booster Club President Misty Links, Melissa Gruenwald (TGC owner).