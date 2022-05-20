The GISD school board wrapped up the 2021-22 school year Monday by recognizing students and teachers and preparing for the future.
“I can say it this year — it’s been different,” said GISD Superintendent, Dr. DesMontes Stewart. “And again, I can’t sing the praises of our GISD faculty, staff and students enough. I don’t care if you’re a central level administrator, a custodian, a cafeteria worker, a paraprofessional, a teacher, a bus driver, whatever the role you hold within GISD we all played a part in getting us to the finish line.”
Stewart also emphasized that one of the main focuses going into summer school is continuing to close the learning gaps created by the pandemic shutdowns.
The board was reminded that work on the 2022-23 school year budget starts soon. Board members were briefed on the current budget as a way to prepare for next year.
“There’s three areas that we receive revenue: our local revenue, our state revenue and our federal revenue,” said Alyce Greer, Director of Finance. “It looks a little bit different than it was last year. Local revenue is up to about 61 percent compared to last year’s 57 percent because our taxes and our property values were up from last year … So, with that, as we’re collecting a little more on our revenue, state revenue goes down.”
All-in-all, the school district is going to collect about $1.8 million in revenues over what was budgeted.
“It’s a great problem to have… the recommendation is that you have at least three months of operating capital in the bank for your rainy day fund,” said Stewart. “That number roughly calculates about $6.5 million for us, and we’re roughly looking at being about S13.5 million over that. So what does that mean, for me? That means we’ve got to spend this money… begin to spend it down because otherwise the state looks at our fund balance, and as soon as we’re set with this money, the state says we don’t need as much, so we definitely don’t want to put ourselves in that position.”
While both funds are in decent shape, there is not enough in the budget for the major reconstruction that would have been covered by the bonds that were voted down last year.
“In the grand scheme of things, I could take the $13.5 million and it wouldn’t put a dent in what needs to be done at the junior high,” said Stewart. “What I’d rather do is look district wide to see how I can spread that money out and take care of different little projects, because ultimately the state of that middle school building, and shortly thereafter is that in Edison, is going to take a lot more than $13 million to get back somewhat up to speed.” Director of Federal Programs Paula Moore then went on to explain how federal funding is being used toward curriculum and compensating for learning loss, technological updates, character strong curriculum, and supplemental pay for staff.
Recognitions
The GISD School board meeting began with administering the Oath of Office to board members elected on May 7. These included new school board member Laura Otts and returning members Corey Hardin and Phil Neelley.
After affirming the oath, board officers were reorganized. Hardin was re-elected board president after being nominated by Nathan Dempsey, Marvin Royal was elected board vice president after being nominated by Neelley, who had previously held the title, and Dempsey was elected secretary after being nominated by Hardin.
State qualifiers in choir, theatrical design, one act play, powerlifting and track were acknowledged at the meeting.
“These young men and young ladies have excelled in their particular areas, and have represented GISD in a first-class fashion,” said Stewart. “This afternoon, I will be awarding these students with the GISD coin of excellence. This is one of the highest honors we bestow upon our students.”
Also honored at the meeting were the first-year teachers who completed the New Teacher Academy and the educators seeking further leadership roles and completed the Aspiring Leaders Academy.
