On Nov. 13, the Gainesville ISD Education Foundation Board prize patrol circulated the GISD campuses spreading holiday cheer and surprised the 2020-21 Innovative Teaching Grant recipients. The Education Foundation board of directors works through the year to generate funds and distribute resources to GISD to enrich, maintain and expand programs needed to meet the district’s stated mission in excellence. The foundation shares the district’s vision of enhancing education at GISD.
Twenty-two grants were awarded for a combined total of $33,684. Edison Elementary received five grants totaling $6,302. Grants included iPads for learning, dictionaries, culturally inclusive board books, and sensory pathways to success. Sensory Pathways are hands-on manipulatives used in the hallways for children who need calm or to regain their focus.
Chalmers Elementary educators were awarded $5,759 for three grants. These grants will provide flexible seating for improved learning, library E-books which have become more in demand during the pandemic, and technology through tablet computers for second-grade students.
Lee Intermediate was awarded $3,980 through five grants. Math manipulatives were awarded for math students along with library books and necessary supplies for projects in the classroom. A Moticam digital camera was also awarded, which allows students to view microscope slides as a class on a large screen rather than each child viewing under a singular microscope.
Gainesville Junior High School was awarded five grants totaling $2,959. Library students will benefit from We Video communications, which will allow students to edit videos on Chromebooks previously purchased by the foundation. Other grants include E-books for the library and supplies to start a boxing club for students.
At Gainesville High School, the Education Foundation awarded six grants totaling $13,112. Engineering and robotics students were awarded a grant for water rocket design projects as well as a grant to design and build mouse trap cars. Health students were awarded anatomy models and uniforms for Certified Nursing Assistant students. Culinary arts students were awarded a grant for a convection oven and cake decorating supplies to create culinary sweets.
The GISD Education Foundation has awarded $385,303.86 in Innovative Teaching grants to GISD since 2004, according to Tamara Sieger, president of the Education Foundation. Sieger said the foundation awards teaching grants that are experiential or have a potential lasting impact on the education of students. Although several grants for field trips from last school year weren’t able to be used because of COVID, the foundation carried those grant funds forward to allow educators to use them in the future as soon as it is feasible.
“Board members review the applications and carefully consider each application and the impact on students long-term,” Sieger said. “The board strives to provide educators additional resources and hands-on experiences to help children reach their full potential.”
"The grants awarded by the GISD Foundation provide additional opportunities for our faculty/staff to extend lessons provided in the classrooms as well as offer innovative learning experiences for our students. We are very grateful to have such a dedicated and committed group of volunteers who support our faculty, staff and students.”
The Education Foundation relies on community and business donations to allow for the continued support to GISD. For more information on the Education Foundation grants or to make a donation, visit www.gainesvilleisd.org/foundation.
