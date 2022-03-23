Gainesville Independent School District’s school board finished its business quickly Monday meeting to ensure attendees would be able to get home safely ahead of the strong storms that rolled through town.
While some agenda items were skipped — including the Superintendent Report and Leopard Pride Students of the Month — employees of the month were recognized and action items were voted on. The first vote approved a quote to purchase playground equipment for Headstart from Hunter Knepshield of Texas, Inc. for $41,532.40.
“Our playground equipment over at Headstart is in need of repair,” said Superintendent Dr. DesMontes Stewart. “All of the funding is coming from Region Nine, so this has zero financial impact to GISD.”
Also approved was a request to purchase 570 new desktop computers to replace computer lab PCs and teacher workstations at Edison Elementary, Chalmers Elementary, and Gainesville Intermediate schools. Current computers at these locations are six-to-seven years old and have exceeded their life cycle, needing to be replaced. The bid approved was from Office Depot for $473,789.70.
“This is an opportunity for us to be able to update some of our outdated technology that we have here in our district,” said Stewart. “This is the cost that the district incurs, but we planned for this well in advance.”
The meeting also included a presentation of GISD’s Texas Academic Performance Report for the 2020-21 school year by LaCreasha Stille, the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. One of the main focuses showed the differences between in-person and online learning.
“It is a good thing that we don’t have all of the virtual learning and that we are face-to-face,” said Stille. “We are seeing many more improvements than we were with virtual.”
