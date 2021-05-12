Gainesville Independent District second graders have recently been checked by a school nurse after the bus they were riding in was hit by another car this afternoon, school officials said.
“There were not any students or staff injured and there is no major damage to the bus,” a press release issued by the district reads. “Upon return to school, Nurse Dulock did a screening of all of students who were on the bus.”
District spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger said the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. today, Wednesday, May 12, on California Street upon returning from a field trip at Leonard Park.
