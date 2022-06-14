Butterfield Stage Players is rolling out something new with this year’s summer musical, which debuts Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the playhouse at Main and Denton streets in downtown Gainesville. This year’s musical, “Godspell” by John Michael Tebelak and Stephen Schwartz, tells the story of Jesus gathering his disciples using a modern lens.
“We wanted to do something that’s light and that speaks to the idea of unconditional love and acceptance,” said Gene Matthews, the director.
Matthews has performed in and directed multiple shows at Butterfield since 2016, including the last four summer musicals.
“My sister [choreographer Stephanie Rodriguez] and I were in the show at Greater Lewisville Community Theatre while we were in high school in 1997,” said Matthews. “I definitely wanted the opportunity to revisit it 25 years later, as a director. And, I have already choreographed with my sister on Sweet Charity and she helped out during West Side Story, so I thought it’d be really cool for her and I, having done this show together acting in it, to direct and choreograph it together.”
Matthews was also eager to share a new take on the musical for Gainesville theatergoers.
“I really wanted the opportunity as an atheist to direct a show about God and whittle it down to its basic concepts of unconditional love, acceptance and joy,” explained Matthews. “People have misinterpreted ‘Godspell’ over the years to be a musical about Jesus coming down back to Earth and leading his people through the story of his life, but it’s not about Jesus. It’s about a bunch of lost individuals who rally around this one charismatic individual who helps them see that there is more out there, that there is more to believe in, more to love, that they aren’t alone.”
This message becomes clear in the casting.
“This show is traditionally cast with five men and five women. I decided to be more open minded about my casting choices and not necessarily stick to those traditionally gendered roles. That allowed me to cast whoever I wanted for the roles, and who I wanted for the roles were people who would not necessarily be the best performer, but who would embody the best representation of what that character was supposed to portray on stage,” explained Matthews.
“I’ve cast a plethora of people, some of whom don’t believe in God; I am an atheist, and I’m directing the show; we’ve got agnostics; we’ve got Baptists; we’ve got Episcopal; we’ve got Catholics; we have people who are lost in their religious beliefs but who are spiritual,” Matthews continued. “Politically, we’ve got Republicans, we’ve got Democrats, we’ve got conservatives, we’ve got liberals. And when it comes to beliefs, we’ve got people who believe in all manner of different charities or social justice situations or social justice causes. I’ve got members of the LGBTQ+ community onstage, and since they are playing exaggerated versions of themselves, I absolutely encourage them to bring some of their own life to their representation of themselves on stage, especially in their choice of costuming, because they are costuming themselves.
“You will see a lot of representation on stage by people who are showing off what they believe in and I’m okay with that. Especially for a show that is all about inclusivity, acceptance and unconditional love.”
‘… ERYKA AS ERYKA’
There are only two characters in “Godspell” who aren’t listed as playing themselves: Jesus and Judas; however, according to Matthews, the actors are still playing themselves. Eryka Kitundu, a black woman, plays Jesus — a casting decision that has raised a few eyebrows and led a few Butterfield patrons to pass on seeing the show.
Nonetheless, Kitundu relishes this opportunity.
“It’s inspiring that I could get an opportunity like this, especially in a small town. I really thank Gene Matthews for the opportunity, getting to play Jesus as someone who, I’m told, is just like me, Eryka, it makes me really happy that I’m basically playing myself onstage,” said Kitundu. “I’m playing someone who is very controversial, especially in this day and age, and people don’t see him as my skin color. I also have to tackle that issue when putting on this show, but I’m still going to rock it, because I got casted for a reason.”
Matthews stands by his casting decision.
“I didn’t cast a black woman as Jesus. I cast Eryka as Eryka. She’s listed in the playbill as Jesus so that audience members know that this woman is meant to represent a charismatic individual who has all the qualities of Jesus. I wanted to cast an actress that I felt needed to be seen. I’ve worked with Eryka multiple times in smaller roles, and I felt like in every production I’ve been in with her she has this enigmatic quality to bring people joy with a smile, to make people feel happy with a laugh. She can comfort people with a word, but I’ve also seen her get fiercely passionate about social injustice, racial inequality, and if those aren’t qualities that Jesus himself would have had then I don’t know what is,” said Matthews.
“It’s never been about sex or gender for any of these roles. It’s about one individual coming into a situation where nine other people need love and support and guidance, and this person just happens to be able to fulfill those roles for them. So did I cast a black woman as Jesus? No. Did I cast a black woman to play a role that embodies everything that Jesus embodied? Yes … I think she is absolutely the right person for the role and I think it’s the right time to see her in this role.”
BEAUTIFUL CITY
In researching the show, Matthews discovered that Stephen Schwartz originally wrote the song ‘Beautiful City’ back in 1972 for the release of the film version of ‘Godspell,’ but after the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles, he rewrote the lyrics to better reflect of the racial tensions present then and now in America.
“One of the contributing factors that led to the 1992 Los Angeles race riots was the killing of Latasha Harlands, a 15-year-old African-American Girl, which happened only 13 days after the brutal, videotaped beating of Rodney King,” said Matthews. “I think it’s appropriate and beautiful that we have cast a black woman as Jesus, and that we will get to experience her singing this song, which was reconceived as an anthem to the beauty of black lives, the fact that they do matter and to show that in a world where so much hate can seem overwhelming, sometimes one person standing up to that hate can make a difference. A strong beautiful black woman singing a song that is all about coming together and creating a world for everyone can make a difference.”
Everyone in the cast and crew are excited for opening night.
“I think it’s a great show to open up dialogue about religion … Seeing as this show had already sparked quite the controversy because of its casting decisions, I expect it to continue to do so,” said Stage Manager Kalli Strauser. “I think it’s important we use the arts to create dialogue, and controversy equals dialogue.”
“We brought a beautiful story of love and acceptance. I hope people see it and remember we are all created in God’s image. He made us different for a reason,” said Amy Maxey, who is one of the actors in the production. “This show gives a glimpse at how truly beautiful Jesus was and that He loved and accepted us all.”
There has been a lot of hard work, but cast and crew say it has paid off.
“This is my first musical, and my first time stage managing. I’m usually on stage, so being behind the scenes is a new challenge for me,” said Strauser. “I get to watch the process and it’s awesome watching the show come together. You start with this group of talented people, and you have to harness their potential in a way that works with the show. It’s cool to see how everyone can play themselves, while still creating a new ‘world.’ They bring aspects of their personality and mold it to the show, and that’s super cool to watch.”
GRATEFUL
The cast and crew are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it.
“This is my first performance as an actor, and my sixth show to be a part of. To be honest it’s been challenging and rewarding at the same time,” said Maxey. “My mother played my very role when I was young . It’s really come full circle for me.”
“I genuinely believe that I have directed a show that stresses love, acceptance, family, joy, friendship, community, and I’ve done it in 2022 when our world and our country needs a sense of unconditional love and acceptance and joy and family and community more than ever. I think I’ve directed a ‘Godspell’ for 2022,” said Matthews. “I’m very proud of everyone in it, and I’m very proud of the final result. I can only hope that the community will watch this show with an open heart and an open mind and accept its message with open arms.”
Performances are Thursday through Sunday and June 22-25 at 7:30 p.m. and matinees June 19, 25 and 26 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be bought by calling (940) 665-1284 or visiting www.butterfieldstage.org.
