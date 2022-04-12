Cold Friday morning temperatures didn’t stop a crowd from arriving early at Turtle Hill Golf Course for the first annual Home-In-One Classic Tournament to raise funds for the Gainesville Area Habitat for Humanity. Despite the temperatures in the low 40s, a large crowd gathered at 7 a.m. to show its support and raise money for an important cause.
“We’ve had a hard time raising money over the past few years, and a lot of people like golf, especially on a nice spring day.” said Gainesville Area Habitat for Humanity Board Member Michael Lenling. “Unfortunately, that’s not today, but we’ve still got a lot of people out here.”
Plans for the tournament began about two months ago, when the board was looking for something to quickly boost funds after difficulties in the past couple of years.
“[A golf tournament] was the fastest way we could think of to get something together and get people out of work for a day,” said Hunter Ellender, another member of the Gainesville Habitat for Humanity Board. “Just, trying to get some money raised to help people.”
The tournament featured the typical 18-hole round of golf, as well as optional mini games and raffles participants could partake in for an additional fee.
“We have quite a few differ- ent raffles to win prizes and different mini games, like longest drive and closest to pin,” explained Lenling. “First prize gets a trophy… and we’re also giving a trophy to the business that most supported this tournament, just to continue to keep interest going.”
Board member James Unrue was also recognized for his work on renovating and refurbishing a house in Gainesville.
“To make things affordable, we need to do things as volunteers,” said Unrue. “Anybody who wants to volunteer, we gladly accept anybody with a little skill, whether it’s working on cleaning, painting, or anything like that.”
“Even with our events we put on,” added Lenling. “We still need volunteers to help support.”
It was emphasized how all of the money raised goes to helping build and renovating homes for people to live in.
“We don’t have any salaried employees,” said Lenling. “We [the board] all have full time jobs except for James [who is retired]. So yeah, it’s hard for us to get out and do what we have to do.”
For families in need of a home, Habitat for Humanity works with them to allow for them to have a sense of ownership by buying the house from the organization, but only for whatever it takes to build it with a no interest loan.
“I think it’s important to share the testimony of the person who got the last house we worked on,” said Lenling. “She went from a two-bedroom apartment with her mother and six kids to a four bedroom house, and she’s paying for it to call her own.”
At final count, $6,000 was raised on Friday. Participating in the tournament were 14 teams of four, so 56 players total. Each player had an entry fee of $80, making each team an entry fee of $320. From entry fees alone, the golf tournament raised $4,480 for Habitat for Humanity.
The event was sponsored by Krootz Brewery along with Geri Hesse Farmer’s Insurance, as well as many others throughout our community. From there, money was also raised via raffles, mini games, and more for the organization.
Habitat for Humanity is a worldwide organization that works in local communities to help build and refurbish houses for people in need. Visit the Habitat Facebook page for more information.
