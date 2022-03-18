The campaign trail for County Commissioner of Precinct Four continues for Republican candidates John Metzler and Matt P. Sicking, who will be competing in a runoff primary election on May 24, along with Cooke County Judge candidates John Roane and Leon Klement and state runoffs.
Sicking came in first in the primary with 40% of the vote.
““I was very humbled by the results; I was behind early on in the polls, so it came as a bit of a surprise,” said Sicking. “There are a lot of undecided folks, and before the runoff
I need to figure out how to get to them,” said Sicking.
Metzler came in second with 33.3% of the votes, enough to keep him in the running.
“I am privileged and honored to have the voters of Precinct 4 have faith in me to represent them in a runoff for the position. I would be remised if I would not congratulate Mr. Sicking on also being in the runoff.,” said Metzler to the Register. “As I look forward to the runoff election in May I encourage the constituents of precinct 4 to get involved and and ask questions of the candidates to make an informed selection.
“I am so proud to live in a country where the voters decide the outcomes of elections to put the most qualified people in office to serve the people.”
The winner gets the seat in November, as there was no Democrat slated for that spot on the Commissioners’ Court.
County Judge
Klement opted against running again in Precinct 4, a seat he’s held for several years, in order to seek election as Cooke County Judge. He and former judge John Roane are running to face Democrat Denny Hook in the November election.
Both Roane and Klement support holding the line on property taxes, as well as the court’s recent push to expand broadband access across Cooke County; however, they differ over the current court’s plans to fix up the Kress Building at California and Commerce streets.
Roane said he would rather see some county offices moved from downtown Gainesville to free up parking and locate them in new construction on the grounds of the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with site preparation of a jail expansion in the next decade.
Klement, on the other hand, has defended the $900,000 purchase of the Kress Building, along with plans to move the state’s driver’s license office and some county offices from the courthouse and annex into that building. That plan would allow for the demolition of the current state office to create more downtown parking.
