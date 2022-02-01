The winter storm threat for later this week has forced the cancellation of one Cooke County election forum; however, one set for the airwaves next week is still on.
The Cooke County Republican Women Club have cancelled a county candidate forum set for Thursday. Judge candidates Steve Starnes, Leon Klement and John Roane were expected to participate, along with candidates for county judge and Klement’s Precinct 4 seat.
The League of Women Voters of Cooke County and KGAF will host a live, on air forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, with the local candidates. It will feature live questions and answers.
"We are proud to partner with KGAF for this public service," League President Alice Gruber said.
Early voting for the primary elections starts Feb. 14 and runs through Feb. 25. Election Day is March 1.
All candidates in contested Cooke County elections have been invited to participate. The public can tune in on KGAF 92.3 FM or 1580 AM, or livestream the event at KGAF.net and on Facebook. The stream will also be archived on Facebook for later listening.
"The voters forum is an excellent way to hear the candidates themselves personally address issues of concern for their constituents," Steve Eberhart of KGAF said. "By broadcasting the forum live on the radio, we are able to present their views, in their words, for you to hear for yourself in order to make an informed and educated vote."
The League of Women Voters of Cooke County is a nonpartisan, grassroots civic organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. The league does not support or oppose any political candidates or parties. Membership is open to anyone age 16 and up. For more information, visit lwvcooke.clubexpress.com.
No reschedule date has been announced for the GOP women’s forum. For more information, follow Cooke County Republican Women on Facebook, go to www.cookegop.com/ccrw or call 214-212-9417.
