Jail time is no longer an option for someone who violates Gov. Greg Abbott's executive orders.
Abbott's office announced Thursday, May 7, that the governor's executive orders related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, have been modified to eliminate confinement as a punishment for violating the orders. The change is being applied retroactively, a news release states.
Previously, a violator could've been sentenced to up to 180 days in jail.
“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” said Abbott in the release.
“That is why I am modifying my executive orders to ensure confinement is not a punishment for violating an order. This order is retroactive to April 2nd, supersedes local orders and if correctly applied should free Shelley Luther. It may also ensure that other Texans like Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata who were arrested in Laredo, should not be subject to confinement. As some county judges advocate for releasing hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is absurd to have these business owners take their place.”
Luther owns a hair salon in Dallas and defied orders and opened up her salon after it was deemed "nonessential" and ordered to close. She was sentenced this week to seven days in jail. Salons are allowed to reopen Friday, May 8, under strict guidelines, according to the governor.
