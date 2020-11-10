An arson investigation is underway, Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said.
Around 7:49 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, officers responded to the Lexington Square Apartments, 2008 I-35, in reference to a vehicle fire, McClinton said.
Upon police arrival, a gray 2001 Dodge Dakota reportedly had fire damage on the interior of the vehicle.
McClinton said after the report was made that a possible suspect has been identified. However, the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle fire is encouraged to contact the police department, she said.
As of Monday, Nov. 9, no charges had been filed with the prosecutor, McClinton said.
Anyone with information can contact GPD by calling 940-668-7777 or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.
