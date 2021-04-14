A multi-agency manhunt has led to the arrest of 39-year-old Jerry Don Elders.
Elders was booked into the Cooke County Jail this afternoon, Wednesday, April 14, on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and possession of a controlled substance – both felony offenses. He also had a warrant out for his arrest for a probation violation on a theft charge out of Johnson County, police said.
His bond totals $1 million, jail records show. Soon, Elders will be facing a capital murder charge out of Johnson County, as well, according to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department.
Early this morning, about 4:15 a.m., a Burleson police officer made a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive, which is near Burleson High School.
The stop was made for a defective taillight or brake light, said Burleson Police Chief Billy Cordell.
"As the officer approached the vehicle on the passenger side, he came up on the passenger window," Cordell said. "He observed a white male in the back seat, a female in the front seat. He tapped on the window to get them to roll the window down, at which time Elders immediately raised a hand gun and proceeded to fire multiple shots at our officer."
The shots came very quickly as the officer approached the window, he said.
"He had no warning, nowhere really to go," Cordell said.
The officer, who has since been identified as Joshua Lott, was transported by another officer to John Peter Smith Hospital where he was reported to be alert and in stable condition.
Cordell said the car left the scene and turned south on John Jones Drive, which is also named Farm-to-Market Road 731.
They started having vehicle trouble, Cordell said, and the vehicle caught on fire. They pulled over in the 700 block of John Johns Drive to abandon the vehicle, he said.
"The suspects then fled from that location and it is believed that one of the suspects went to a home in the 8000 block of County Road 802 and carjacked a resident at that location," Cordell said.
At 8:44 a.m. this morning, a female arrived at the Joshua Police Department with gunshot wounds. She was transferred to Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South, where she was pronounced dead.
"We believe that the vehicle we released is her vehicle and that they stole that vehicle," Cordell said.
The vehicle was described as a silver Toyota Tacoma with license plates DKB6819.
A Blue Alert was issued, which alerts all north Texas police departments to be on the lookout for a suspect.
Around 1:29 p.m. today, Texas Highway Patrol troopers located a vehicle matching the description of the one being driven by the suspect involved in the Burleson incident, according to Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Tackett.
The reported stolen silver Toyota pickup was traveling north on I-35 near Farm-to-Market Road 1306 in Cooke County.
Troopers activated their emergency lights and attempted to stop the pickup, according to a news release from Tackett, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.
The driver, identified as Elders, chose not to stop and continued north on I-35 before taking the Weaver Street exit.
Gainesville police officers were notified around 1:30 p.m. that the reported stolen vehicle was possibly seen in the south part of Gainesville.
Officers responded to the area and did locate a silver 2014 Toyota Tacoma pickup near Fairfield St., GPD officials said.
Police said they determined the vehicle had been stolen in a carjacking incident in which the owner was shot and later passed away.
Tackett said Elders abandoned the pickup on Shadowood Lane and fled on foot.
A short time later, Elders was taken into custody near the area where the truck was located, according to a GPD release.
During the manhunt, Gainesville Junior High School was placed on lockdown, according to school officials. All students and staff were reported as safe.
The investigation is ongoing, Tackett said.
Cleburne Times Review Managing Editor Monica Faram contributed to this report.
