A positive rabies case has been reported in Gainesville.
On Tuesday, April 20, a Gainesville Animal Control officer responded to a call in the 1600 block of North Clements Street regarding a sick or injured skunk, according to a press release issued Monday, April 26, from the Gainesville Police Department.
While on scene, a dog caught and killed the skunk. The owner of the dog was advised to quarantine the animal and the skunk was sent for testing. On Friday, April 23, animal control was notified that the skunk tested positive for rabies, officials said. The owner of the dog was notified, as well.
Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. The virus is secreted in saliva and is usually transmitted to people and animals by a bite from an infected animal, according to the press release.
Signs of infection in animals may include fearfulness, aggression, excessive drooling, difficulty swallowing, staggering, paralysis and seizures.
Rabies, officials say, is entirely preventable through vaccination. Have a veterinarian vaccinate dogs, cats, ferrets, select horses and livestock.
Dog and cat owners who live within Gainesville’s city limits must have their animals vaccinated against rabies by a licensed veterinarian when the animal is three months old and within each subsequent three year or one year interval as required, according to GPD officials. Once vaccinated, the veterinarian will provide a metal rabies tag which should be attached to the animal’s collar or harness.
Once the animal receives its shot, animal owners are required to register their pets annually at Noah’s Ark, 2501 N. Weaver St. All registration has to be done in person and animal owners will need to provide a rabies vaccination certificate for the animal to be registered, officials said.
If your pet has been bitten by another animal, animal owners are advised to consult their veterinarian immediately and contact animal control to report the bite. Pets that have never been vaccinated may need to be euthanized, according to the release. Even if the pet has been vaccinated, they might need to be quarantined for an extended period of time.
If a resident is attacked by an animal, “don’t ignore the bite,” officials said.
“Wash the wound thoroughly and vigorously with soap and lots of water for 15 minutes, then treat it with a disinfectant such as ethanol or iodine,” according to the release. “Call your physician immediately and follow your doctor’s advice. If possible, confine or capture the animal if it can be done safely then notify animal control.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.