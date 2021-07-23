A man who reportedly robbed a hotel clerk by gunpoint early Wednesday morning has been identified.
Gainesville police are searching for 28-year-old Alfredo Apolonio Flores, 28, of Amarillo, according to a news release issued by the Gainesville Police Department on Friday, July 23.
His identity was confirmed after reviewing surveillance video and sharing the images and information with other law enforcement. Police said it was then that the department learned a person and vehicle matching the description of the suspect was stopped by the Coppell Police Department the same night as the reported robbery.
Flores was released after the stop because no warrant had been issued for the reported robbery.
An aggravated robbery warrant has since been obtained, according to the release.
The warrant is in connection to the Wednesday, July 21, robbery report officers responded to around 12:48 a.m. at Days Inn, 1701 North I-35.
Police said an on-duty clerk stated that a Hispanic man entered the lobby of the hotel and inquired about room rates. During the conversation, the man reportedly pulled out a black handgun and demanded money from the register.
Police said the clerk complied with the demand and the man then left the scene.
The hotel employee was not injured during the incident and the exact amount of cash stolen had not been determined, according to law enforcement officials.
Anyone who sees Flores should immediately contact law enforcement as he is considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.
He was last seen driving a red Nissan Titan displaying Texas license plate MZH4310.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.