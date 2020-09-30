Two people were reportedly robbed after attending a party this past weekend, according to Gainesville police.
Around 6:09 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, officers met with a 22-year-old woman from Muenster and a 25-year-old man from Gainesville for a reported robbery, according to Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton.
The two victims said they had attended a party with a Gainesville man, who later robbed and assaulted them. Police did not identify the man or state his age.
After leaving the party, the victims took the man to his residence. After arriving in Gainesville, police said the suspect could not find his wallet and believed the two he rode with stole it.
Police said the man then reportedly assaulted both people who made the report to police and stole $280 from them.
How the two were assaulted and if they required medical attention was not released by police.
McClinton said the case is under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department by calling 940-668-7777 or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.
