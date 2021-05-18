North Central Texas College hosted 11 commencement ceremonies over the weekend at its main campus in Gainesville to honor spring 2021 graduates.
The ceremonies, held Friday, May 14 and Saturday May 15, were the college’s first in-person graduations since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to a news release from NCTC spokeswoman Elizabeth Abu. Each ceremony had 50 or less graduates and families were able to get a front-row view of their graduate walking across the stage.
Abu said guests and graduates were required to wear a mask. There was no seating or opening remarks, she said.
“Graduates entered in a line and immediately walked across the stage,” Abu told the Register. “Families were also lined up, took their photos of their graduate walking the stage and receiving their diploma, then grads and families exited together.”
More than 750 students applied for graduation at NCTC this spring and 460 participated in the graduation ceremonies, the release indicates.
Thirty-three students graduated Summa Cum Laude with a cumulative grade point average of 4.00. They included Jeremy Ryan Anderson, Joshua Warren Ange, Tessa Rayne Brown, Lindsey Bullard, Blake George Butler, Ethan Vincent Cain, Margarita Carrillo, Mauna Deem DoCoMo, Preston Lee Ihram, Kayli Corinne Gaston, Brooke English Grass off, Alfredo Ramon Guerrero, Natasha Hale, Jasmine Leigh Hebert, Michelle Leigh Lambert, Stephanie E. Lindsey, Ayesha Jalandhar, Madison Elizabeth Milligan, Tony Ngo, Lana Elisabeth Nikulasdottir, Itzel Orduna, Annie Kay Palasota, Caden Philip Peters, George Gerald Peterson, Bergen Brianna Sautner, Elizabeth Ann Schroeter, Kaylie Alexis Spencer, Candance Desiree Evans Stephens, Bay Lyn Thomas, Chloe Rochelle Traffanstedt, Hayleigh Mae Westnover, Macie Elizabeth Wilson and Ashley Elisabath Zondor.
Twenty-four other students graduated Magna Cum Laude with a GPA of 3.90-3.99. They included Maegan Nicole Baugh, Zachery Max Palmer, Gwendolyn Lee Conder Hollandsworth, Caitlin Felicity Gilbert, Jessica Dawn Ketron, Kelly Rae Orozco, Heather Nicole Hoffman, Casey Lynn Horton, Casey G. Henson, Baylee Elaine McCorkle, Diana Nyamunsi Onchonga, Andrea Raquel Rivera Benitez, Jacob Lee Tipping, Christopher J. Barth, Nixon Cole Brannan, Jaya Kaur Dhadda, Akash Kota, Martha Bethany Van Slyke, Gaby Elias Antoun, Trey Allen Gower, Alba Iris Saavedra, Adam Christopher Weiman, Sabrina Lee Klein and Alyssa Paige Reeves.
Graduates received their diplomas from NCTC Chancellor Dr. Brent Wallace. The commencement address was virtual and all of the ceremonies were streamed live. To watch any part of NCTC’s spring graduation, visit graduation.nctc.edu.
