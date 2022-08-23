Grayson College Adult Education and Literacy welcomes high school equivalency seekers, English language learners and those seeking to refresh their skills in math and reading.
Potential students can register without an appointment for free classes on Wednesday, Aug. 31 or Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Advanced Technology building on Grayson College’s main campus in Denison. Registration can be completed in most languages with Spanish-speaking staff immediately available to assist registrants.
Registering students should bring a government issued ID. Those aged 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring withdrawal paperwork from their most recent school. Due to the assessments required for class placement, it can take up to several hours to complete the registration process.
Classes are offered in-person and online, and a variety of class times are available.
“A high school diploma and strong English language skills are critically important for entry into higher education and in turn economic prosperity. By 2030, at least 60 percent of the jobs in Texas will require some level of higher education according to data from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board,” explained Adult Education and Literacy Director Ashley Trevino.
Prospective students interested in the no-cost training can view a list of all classes offered at grayson.edu (search ‘adult education’). Questions or requests for additional information can be directed to Grayson College Adult Education and Literacy at (903) 463-8784.
