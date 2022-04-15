The Callisburg ISD Board of Trustees have called for a May 7 school bond election.
The Board of Trustees voted Feb. 16 to move forward with the bond election after reviewing the recommendations made by the Callisburg ISD Long Range Facilities Steering Committee and two years of research and planning. The recommendations were in response to the maintenance upgrades recommended in the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Instructional Facilities Assessment Report, the expected student growth projections over the next eight years presented by Cooperative Strategies, and input from district employees and the public.
What are the expected student growth recommendations from Cooperative Strategies? The group looked at our historical student numbers from 2010-11 until 2019-20. These numbers indicated the district had 54 fewer students in 2019-2020 compared to 2010-2011. They reviewed Cooke County population growth, live birth rates in the state and local area, school-age population changes from 2019-2024, building permits and several other factors in determining our projected student growth. The estimates of student growth between now and 2029-30 ranged from a low of no student growth to a high of 184 students.
They recommended we should expect 61 new students. Following this recommendation, the district would not need additional classrooms in the next eight years. The district will plan to conduct this assessment in two or three years to review possible changes.
What were the needed maintenance upgrades recommended in the Instructional Facilities Assessment? This assessment highlighted four areas of need: replacements of HVAC units that are past their expected useful life, flat roof replacement, security upgrades and switch to LED lighting in the buildings.
The assessment identified close to 70 HVAC units that are past their useful life. In an effort to avoid having the total cost of this project placed into the bond, the school board has committed $1 million from our fund balance and an additional $650,000 from the 2022 CRSSA ESSER II grant towards the cost of HVAC units. This also allows the district to start the planning for the replacement of HVAC units instead of waiting on the results of the bond vote.
The assessment identified the need to replace flat roofs throughout the district. Both the Rad Ware and Woodbine buildings at the elementary have flat roofs. A small wing at the middle/high school is also a flat roof.
The assessment recommended replacing the current lighting systems with LED lights to provide improve lighting in the classrooms and reduce electrical consumption.
Security upgrades were recommended primarily at the elementary campus.
These included redesigning the front entrance to the Woodbine building to direct all visitors into the office area and connecting the two buildings on campus with permanent enclosures.
The assessment also recommended resealing the building envelope, caulking window, doors and expansion joints and American with Disability Act (ADA) improvements in identified areas.
Finally, the assessment provided a comparison of the costs of making their recommended improvements with the cost of building something new. They referred to this as a Facility Condition Index (FCI) score. The FCI score is a standard facility metric that evaluates the deficiencies of the building and compares that cost against the estimated replacement cost of the entire facility to arrive at a replacement cost ratio.
Replacement cost and budget estimates were provided for general planning purposes only. A lower FCI indicates repairs and upgrades are a more efficient use of funds. A higher FCI indicates complete replacement of a facility might be a better use of funds.
The athletic complex had the highest FCI score at 74.77%. Simply, this means that to make all of the necessary improvements recommended by the study would cost 74.77% as compared to the cost of building something new.
This factor was determined by the CISD Long Range Facilities Steering Committee to indicate it was more cost effective to build new facilities instead of making the large number of repairs needed to existing sites.
The school district hired the Eikon Consulting Group in Sanger as the district’s engineering and architectural firm. They have built several projects for smaller school districts in our area, and they have provided timely responses to all of our requested needs to this point. They reviewed the assessment from TASB and provided updated costs projections. These cost estimates were used by the CISD Long Range Facilities Steering Committee to determine the projects for the bond recommendations.
Meetings and vote
Representatives from Eikon and school administration held meetings with the faculty and staff at the three campuses to gather their input into the concerns they had with district buildings and facilities. A survey was done with the district employees. This was the first step in obtaining information about the current state of our buildings and facilities and the planning for future needs of the district.
After collecting this information from the faculty and staff of the district, the district held four public meetings and conducted an online survey to gather input. This information was then given to the Callisburg ISD Long Range Facilities Steering Committee, which consisted of 27 members representing the staff of CISD, parents, community members, district administrators and representatives from Eikon. They held three meetings to review the data and prepare a recommendation for the Callisburg school board The Callisburg ISD Long Range Facilities Steering Committee recommended a total bond package of $28.5 million to the Board of Trustees. After a lengthy discussion, the school board voted 6-0 (with one member absent) to call the bond election.
Breakdown
Due to changes made by the Texas Legislature in 2019, the projects listed in the committee’s recommendations for the bond had to be separated into three different bond propositions. New laws require school districts to hold either general or specific-purpose proposition bond elections. General use propositions include building new schools, additional classrooms, repairing buildings, acquiring land, buying school buses, etc. Specific-purpose propositions include: 1) a stadium with seating capacity for more than 1,000 spectators; 2) a natatorium; 3) another recreational facility other than a gymnasium, playground, or play area; 4) a performing arts facility; 5) housing for teachers; and 6) an acquisition or update of technology equipment, other than equipment used for school security purposes or technology infrastructure.
Proposition A is a general-purpose bond that includes the replacement of heating and air conditioning units that are over 17 years of age throughout the district, flat roof replacement at all three campuses and security upgrades at the elementary campus. The elementary security upgrades include connecting the two elementary campus buildings with permanent conditioned walkways and additional staff restrooms and conference rooms. It also includes remodeling the front entrance to the Woodbine building to provide a more secure entry into the building. This proposition also includes the installation of covered awnings at the bus and parent drop-off and pick-up areas at the elementary and improved security fencing.
Proposition A also includes building a new agriculture animal barn, a new band hall, replacing the current lighting with LED lighting in all of the campus buildings, improvements to water drainage and accessibility updates in accordance with the Texas Accessibility Standards and the American with Disabilities Act. The total cost of Proposition A is $11.5 million.
Proposition B is a specific-purpose bond that will include the building of a new football stadium with an eight-lane track, synthetic turf field, seating, and press box. It will also include parking, a drainage plan, and a multi-purpose facility with public restrooms, concession stand, locker rooms, weight room, office space, and storage spaces. The cost of Proposition B is $9.9 million.
Proposition C is a specific-purpose bond that will include a new baseball field with synthetic turf, a new softball field with synthetic turf, six new tennis courts, lighting, spectator stands, parking and a smaller multi-purpose building with public restrooms, concession stand, locker rooms, office space and storage space. The cost of Proposition C is $7.1 million.
In the event that both Proposition B and Proposition C pass, the two multipurpose buildings will be combined into one building.
Tax implications
What is the tax implications for property owners to pay for these three propositions? The district is looking at a 30-year bond plan that would increase the Interest & Sinking (I& S) tax rate by $0.1323. After deducting the homestead exemption ($25,000) from the cost of your home, a home with an assessed value of $100,000 would see an increase in taxes of $132.30 a year.
For each $100,000 of appraised value of a property, another $132.30 would be added. For example, a home appraised at $200,000 (after the homestead exemption is deducted) would see a tax increase of $264.60 a year. You can estimate your tax increase by taking the appraised value of your homesteaded property after the homestead exemption is deducted and multiply that number by .1323 and then divide that number by 100. The result is your increase in taxes per year.
For property owners with the age 65 or older homestead exemption, you would not see a tax increase from the school district on your homesteaded property.
Please remember that if you improve the homestead (other than normal repairs or maintenance), the tax ceiling may go higher because of new additions. For example, if you add a garage or game room to the house after you have established a tax ceiling, the ceiling will be adjusted to a higher level to reflect the value of that addition.
Homeowners with the age 65 or older homestead exemption should contact the local appraiser district to determine how the tax rate increase might affect other properties they own within the district to determine the possible tax implications for those properties.
