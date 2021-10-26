Cooke County will be awash in Halloween events this weekend:
* First Baptist Church and Temple Baptist of Gainesville will host Trunk or Treat Sunday, 4-6 p.m. at the North Central Texas College campus. There will be games, bounce houses, hot dogs and candy.
* Valley View Area Chamber of Commerce will host Trunk or Treat Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4-6 p.m. on the town square. The public is invited to take in games, music and “lots of candy.” There will be cash prizes for the best trunks. Visit facebook.com/valleyviewtexaschamberofcommerce for more information.
* The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes local businesses to participate in Scare on the Square on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2-4 p.m.
This event features trick-or-treating with downtown businesses and participating businesses with booth spaces at the Farmers Market, Halloween music and food trucks.
Booth spaces are $50. The chamber will provide an eight-foot table and two chairs for businesses to set up at the Farmers Market and hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, promotional items and information about the business. This is a free event to the public, not a sellers’ event.
* First Presbyterian Church in Gainesville will pass out candy to the neighborhood children from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
This year, the church’s outreach committee is accepting food donations for Red River SPCA and Noah's Ark Animal Shelter in exchange for a treat bag. Any type of dog or cat food – as well as monetary donations – would be appreciated. Anyone bringing “furry friends” in costume will receive special treats as well.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. (at the intersection with Church Street).
