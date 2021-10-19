The North Texas Medical Center Foundation will host the 24th annual Halloween Hustle Saturday, Oct. 30, at 8 a.m.
Hustle runners and walkers of all ages will tackle a 5K (3.1 miles) or a 10K (6.2 miles) course. The race is USATF certified and will feature digital bib timers timed by Chip-2-Chip Race Timing. The race will start and finish at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Boulevard in Gainesville.
Track and field legend and former Olympian Steve Scott will be the Grand Marshal. Scott ran the sub four-minute mile on 136 occasions in his career, more than any other runner in history. He was a silver medalist at the 1983 IAAF World Championships in Athletics in Helsinki in 1983, and finished fifth in the 1500 meter run at the 1988 Olympics held in Korea.
Online registration is now available at www.ntmcfoundation.org or entry forms can be obtained at North Texas Medical Center information desk.
The entry fee is $25 for the 5K and $35 for the 10K per person if submitted by 5 p.m. Friday. Groups of five or more may receive a $2 discount when submitted together.
A $12 entry fee is available for student teams of 10 or more when submitted together. Student teams must be composed of students and one adult supervisor. Parents have the opportunity to register as individuals or with a group of five or more for the regular race price.
Late registration runs Oct. 23-30 and is $30 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K. Packet Pick-Up is Oct. 28-29, from 3 to 6 p.m. at NTMC and until 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 30.
For more information, call (940) 612-8362.
