A Gainesville man is dead after a weekend motorcycle accident, according to Police Chief Kevin Phillips.
Phillips stated in a press release Tuesday that his officers were dispatched to a report of a motorcycle lying on the west service road of Interstate 35 in the 2300 block early Saturday evening, where Ronnie Lovato, 59, of Gainesville, and an unidentified 17-year-old female passenger had been riding a white 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The preliminary investigation indicated Lovato was southbound on the service road and struck a wild animal, possibly a deer causing him to lose control of the motorcycle, according to the chief.
Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle and Lovato succumbed to his injuries on scene. The passenger was transported to North Texas Medical Center and later airlifted to a Denton hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.
The accident investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling (940) 668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at (940) 612-0000.
