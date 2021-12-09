The Hays House Western Heritage Museum, 1301 E. Pecan St. in Gainesville, will be open to the public Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. There is no charge, but donations will be welcome. All donations will be gifted to the Morton Museum of Cooke County in downtown Gainesville. The self-guided tour will feature the 19th-century house and a collection of antiques and historic photos of downtown Gainesville. The carriage house and blacksmith shop will be open, too. The house is named in honor of Margaret Hays, whose family occupied it for over seven decades before selling it to David and Rose Silking in 2002.
Hays House open Saturday
- Submitted photo
