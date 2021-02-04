A runoff date for the Texas House District 68 seat has been set.
Today, Thursday, Feb. 4, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Feb. 23 as the day registered voters can weigh in on the race featuring Jacksboro attorney David Spiller and Nocona business owner Craig Carter.
Spiller, a Jacksboro attorney, received 4,010 votes or 43.88% across the district's 22 counties for the Jan. 23 specially called election, according to unofficial Election Day returns posted on the Texas Secretary of State's website. Carter came in second place and received 1,651 votes or 18.07%, tallies show.
A candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.
Fellow Republicans John Berry and Jason Brinkley nabbed 1,594 votes and 1,489 votes, respectively. The lone Democrat, Charles Gregory, received 395 votes, according to election returns.
A total of 9,139 people cast ballots during Election Day and early voting, according to the SOS.
Early voting for the runoff begins Tuesday, Feb. 16.
