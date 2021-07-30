GAINESVILLE – Cooke County employees could get raises, while taxpayers get lower taxes next year if the Cooke County Commissioners Court has its way.
The court met Friday morning in its chambers to set public hearings for establishing Judge Steve Starnes budget and property tax rates for fiscal year 2022, which begins in October.
Those hearings will be part of the court’s next meeting Aug. 23. The top line number for next year’s budget is yet to be determined, as some of the changes proposed Friday will be subject to exactly what the county’s $8 million in federal stimulus money under the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA).
Highlights from Friday’s meeting included:
* District 1 Commissioner Gary Hollowell proposed a seven percent raise for county employees if, and only if, the county gets clear guidance that the ARPA money can be used for the raises. The vote was 4-0 in favor of the move;
* Commissioners voted 4-0 to set next year’s property tax rate at .4130 – 41 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation (about $410 for the year on a property worth $100,000). That number could come in lower, pending the outcome of the Aug. 23 public hearing;
* Commissioners also approved adding an elections clerk to County Tax Assessor Brandy Ann Carr’s office, citing looming redistricting, election technology upgrades and expected population growth in the county.
Read more about the Cooke County budget developments in Tuesday’s Gainesville Register.
