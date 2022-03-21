KGAF radio not reporting any heavy damage in Cooke County, aside from downed trees and power lines.
Straight line winds and heavy rain blew through west Gainesville, near the North Central Texas College campus, reducing visibility to zero around 5:40 p.m. No confirmation of tornado in the area, however.
Eastern Cooke County under severe storm warning until 7 p.m. Rain and storms possible for rest of evening after warnings and watches expire.
Monday, March 21, 5:40 p.m.
Wind damage has been reported in the Era area, according to KGAF radio weather spotters, and the tornado warning has been extended across the Red River into Oklahoma. Heavy storms are also blowing through the Lindsay area from this line of storms, which reportedly extends south to Fort Worth.
Monday, March 21, 5:20 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Tornado Warning for Cooke County until 6 p.m.
At 5:12 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 15 miles west of Sanger, moving northeast at 50 mph. Ping pong ball size hail is also reported.
Area residents should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
This dangerous storm will be near Lindsay, Gainesville and Callisburg by 5:45 p.m. Valley View is also in the storm's path.
