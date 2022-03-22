The first day of spring brought the first big storms of the year to Cooke County Monday night.
Straight line winds and heavy rain blew through the city, reducing visibility near the North Central Texas College campus to zero around 5:40 p.m. There were no confirmed touchdowns of tornados in the area, however.
No heavy damage was reported in Gainesville, aside from downed trees and power lines. No injuries were reported, either.
Wind damage was reported in the Era area, according to KGAF radio weather spotters and the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth. The tornado warnings extended across the Red River into Oklahoma and more damage was reported in northeast Grayson County.
The line of heavy storms extended south to Fort Worth, and it blew through Cooke County between 5 and 6 p.m.
