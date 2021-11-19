The Texoma Council of Governments has $4.2 million in federal funds for households affected by COVID-19.
“This emergency funding is specifically designed to assist low income households meet their immediate energy needs,” according to Eric Bridges, TCOG executive director. “When combined with complementary supportive services, these funds will help transition clients beyond their crisis situations.”
TCOG’s utility assistance program, announced this week, includes the co-payment of utilities for a specific period of time while users learn ways to conserve energy. Services also include a case management program with the goal of transitioning families off welfare by providing assistance with the cost of expenses such as education, training and other necessary supplies and supportive series.
Households that are income eligible may receive utility assistance with electric, natural gas or propane bills for as long as funds are available. Applicants must live in Collin, Cooke, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt or Rockwall counties. Visit www.tcog.com/energy-services for more information or call (903) 893-2161.
