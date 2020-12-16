A group of Gainesville Independent School District students celebrated Christmas a little early this week.
Santa Claus, portrayed by NFL Hall of Famer and four time Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw, paid a visit to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County on Tuesday, Dec. 15, and surprised the students with new bicycles.
Joshua “Josh” Chapman, the club's CEO, said there are 26 children enrolled in the nonprofit's after-school program.
The students gifted bikes Tuesday were from W.E. Chalmers Elementary School, Thomas A. Edison Elementary School and Robert E. Lee Intermediate School. And some of the recipients, Chapman said, are part of the Littlest Angels program.
Littlest Angels is a nonprofit under the umbrella of B&GCCC and was founded in 1981 to help families who could not afford Christmas presents for their children.
Bradshaw, who is one of many who assist Santa during the holiday season, helped purchase 120 bikes.
“I'm buying bikes by the week,” Chapman said of trying to make sure every kid who asked for a bike gets one.
More children than ever before — about 1,500 — will be served through the Littlest Angels program this year, Chapman said.
“It's been a rough year,” Chapman said.
Last year, 898 children were served through the program, according to a previous Register report.
Chapman said donors have been “very generous” and understanding of the impact the coronavirus pandemic left on some families this year.
He also said he's grateful to the nonprofit's staff and board members for helping make Littlest Angels a success.
And, as the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child.
“There's still some work to be done,” Chapman said.
Donations and volunteers are appreciated, he said, and those interested in helping the club make children's Christmas wishes come true can call the B&GCCC at 940-665-6527.
