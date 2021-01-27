After spending about three hours in closed session, Wednesday evening, Jan. 27, members of the Muenster Hospital District's Board of Directors have agreed to allow Muenster Memorial Hospital CFO Marion Willimon serve as the hospital's interim CEO.
Before going into closed session, a member of the board read MMH CEO Brian Roland's resignation letter aloud before the board unanimously accepted his request during a meeting held via teleconference. All members except T.J. Walterscheid were present.
Roland's resignation letter is dated Dec. 28, 2020. However, Roland turned in his resignation Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, according to an archived Register report.
His resignation letter states “ … it is in my best interest for my health and wellbeing to resign, and to move on.”
Roland has been CEO of MMH since June 2015. Previous work history on his LinkedIn profile indicates he served as CEO/Chief Compliance Officer for three other hospitals. His first CEO job was at the Minneola District Hospital in Minneola, Kansas.
Willimon said she's served as MMH's CFO since May 2019. Before working for MMH, she served as CFO for 11 years at the same hospital Roland previously worked at in Minneola.
It was unknown as of press time when Roland's last day might be. Roland was sick and couldn't make Wednesday's meeting, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.