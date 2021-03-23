There will be two fewer elections come May.
On Monday, March 22, members of the Gainesville Hospital District Board of Directors unanimously agreed to cancel the hospital district’s May 1 election after nobody contested the three incumbents who were up for reelection.
Shane Lee, Jeff Isbell and Lisa Westervelt's at-large seats were up. The trio was first elected in May 2018.
The volunteer positions meet every other month to discuss the operations of the district. The posts are three-year terms.
The Muenster Hospital District Board of Directors unanimously called off its May election recently, as well.
Aaron Hess and Ronnie Weinzapfel’s seats were up. Both were unopposed and are considered reelected.
Cooke County is divided into two hospital districts — Gainesville and Muenster. Muenster’s district covers the western one-third of the county, including Muenster, Rosston and parts of Myra and Era, according to hospital officials. Gainesville’s district makes up the other two-thirds.
