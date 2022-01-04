The Cooke County Republican Women Club will host candidate forums at its January and February meetings, featuring state and local Republican candidates in contested races.
Both events take place at First Christian Church in Gainesville and start at 7 p.m.
The first forum is scheduled for Thursday. It will feature the race for State House District 68 – incumbent David Spiller and challengers Mark Middleton and Craig Carter. It is not known is Gary Franklin, who announced his candidacy last week, will participate.
The second forum is Feb. 3. It will feature candidates for County Judge (John O. Roane, Leon Klement and incumbent Steve Starnes), County Court At Law (incumber John H. Morris and Lynn Switzer), County Commissioner Precinct 4 (John Metzler, Jeremy Jay Bayer and Matt P. Sicking) and Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 (Carroll L. Johnson and Bradley “Brad” Mitchell).
Follow Cooke County Republican Women on Facebook, go to www.cookegop.com/ccrw or call 214-212-9417.
