If you don't have to go out, don't.
The Register was out mid-morning to assess the situation Thursday. Many of the roads in and around Gainesville are covered with black ice, a thin veneer barely perceptible to the human eye. Traffic is sparse and moving at 10-15 miles per hour around most of the city.
Several businesses have braved the weather to open, especially along the Interstate 35 and U.S. 82 corridors. Retailers are open, but their parking lots and sidewalks are covered with ice and very slick to traverse.
Sand and salt trucks are out on local streets, Interstate 35 and U.S. 52, dropping sand and salt, but they have a difficult task given that temperatures aren't expected to rise above freezing until Friday afternoon, under sunny skies that should help to dissipate the ice and sleet by the weekend.
Schools and public offices are closed for the day, including early voting at the Cooke County Clerk's office in downtown Gainesville. The office is scheduled to reopen Friday, the last day to cast early ballots in person for Tuesday's state and local primaries.
