Cooke County and its neighbors will see well-below temperatures for the next few days, with high winds blowing in the colder air Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
“Well-below freezing temperatures will create cold-related hazards Sunday through Monday morning. Wind chill values will range between below zero to low teens early Sunday,” according to the forecast info available from the Weather Service Saturday.
The forecasts calls for temperatures to drop from the mid-30s Saturday afternoon down to the mid-teens by the time people wake up Sunday morning.
Precipitation is unlikely in or around Cooke County, but residents are cautioned to be mindful of bridges and overpasses when driving. People should also take action to avoid frozen water lines by keeping a thin stream of water going from taps along outside walls at night, when temperatures are expected to fall below 20 degress.
Skies are expected to remain clear over the next few days. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s Sunday, falling again into the high teens overnight and warming into the high 40s Monday. The forecast for midweek calls for temperatures in the high 50s to low 60s, before another brief dip Thursday.
