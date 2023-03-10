Over at First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville, Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and there is a baked potato lunch after service.
Choir practice is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Session meets at 5 p.m. and Reflections Circle meets at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Bible Study with Dr. Vivian Thomlinson is at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Our church is at Denton and Church streets. For more information, leave a message oat 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Colossians on the First Baptist agenda Sunday
This Sunday at First Baptist-Greenville, Pastor Jeff will continue his study through Colossians. His sermon "Last Words" will be from Colossians 4:2-18.
There are two worship services each Sunday morning. Early First is from 9 to 10 a.m. and is our contemporary service in The Summit. Then our more traditional service is 11 a.m.-noon each Sunday morning in the sanctuary.
There are Sunday School classes children, youth and adults available. Then two Sundays a month, adult Life Groups are featured in several homes in the area.
Wednesday evenings there is an adult Bible study at 6 p.m. in Room 210 led by Pastor Jeff. The study is from the book of Leviticus. During this time, AWANA is held for the children in the Fellowship Hall area and youth in The Summit building.
Spring Break classes at Cooke Co. Library
The Cooke County Library in downtown Gainesville will offer two Spring Break classes, as well as the weekly children’s class on Tuesday.
“We wanted to give people options of activities to do during Spring Break. We know there are folks who stay around Cooke County and we thought this would be a great way to offer free, fun and educational ones for them.” says Library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence.
On Wednesday, March 15, come at 10:30 a.m. for the Literary LEGOs class. The kids will be free building and creating with LEGOs. This class is for children ages 5-12 years old. The class has 15 slots and attendees will need to sign up to attend. Sign up for the class starts today until the class is full.
On Thursday, March 16, come at 10:30 a.m. for Arts in the Stack class. The class is for children ages 6-12 years old. The class has 10 slots and attendees will need to sign up to attend. Sign up for the class starts today until the class is full.
Call the library at 940-668-5530 with any questions.
Tax help at Cooke County Library
Clients may come to the Cooke County Library and pick up an AARP in-take packet that contains instructions on how to prepare their 2022 taxes. Clients will need to fill out the booklet and then contact AARP as per the instructions attached with it.
Clients will need to make appointments this year. Instructions on how to make appointments will be attached with the AARP paperwork. Appointments will be from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays only and run through April 18.
Library staff has no involvement with this service. AARP Tax Aides are volunteers who try their best to provide this free service to Gainesville and Cooke County residents.
For any general questions, call 940-668-5530 or visit the library at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
St. Faustia service at Sacred Heart
There will be a Divine Mercy Sunday Service April 16 at Sacred Heart Church in Muenster.
There will be no Mass, but a special blessed image of Jesus, The Lord of Divine Mercy and First Class
relic of St. Faustina will be present for veneration. Confessions will be heard from 2-2:45p.m.
The service begins at 3 p.m. at the church, located at 714 N. Main St.
