Cooke Co. Library closed for Easter weekend
The Cooke County Library will be closed this coming weekend for the Easter holiday. It will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 18, with regular hours.
Patrons can still access eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music by visiting https://cookecountylibrary.org/.
Click the “eLibrary” tab, and then click on the eBooks, Downloadable Audiobooks, eMagazines, Languages and Music headers to learn more details on each of these services.
Residents encouraged to report tornado damage
Cooke County residents should report any property damage they sustained from the tornado and storm that blew through Era and most of the rest of the county March 21.
Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher said about a dozen homes were damaged, as well as several outbuildings. He encouraged residents to visit https://damage.tdem.texas. gov/ to report damage, especially if they are uninsured or underinsured.
