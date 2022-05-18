Job fair Thursday
Workforce Solutions Texoma will host a hiring event Thursday for Winstar World Hotel. The office, located at 1311 N. Grand Ave. Ste. 200 in Gainesville, will conduct interviews 10 a.m.-2 p.m. To find out what positions are available, visit www.workintexas.com.
Grief support groups start this week
Home Hospice of Cooke County is offering a couple of new support groups to help people suffering with grief.
The six-week grief support groups start Tuesday (today) at the Home Hospice office, 316 S. Chestnut St. in Gainesville. Sessions will take place each Tuesday from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. or 5:30–7 p.m. Everybody is welcome.
To RSVP for the support group or ask for further details, call Paula Britain at 940-665-9891. For information on individual counseling, contact Kelly Lamkin at 940-665-9891.
Property tax reduction tips Thursday
Cooke County Conservatives will host a program about tax appraisals Thursday.
Chandler Crouch will about How to Protest Your Tax Appraisal will appear at 7 p.m. at the Fold, 630 N Grand Ave. in Gainesville. For the past few years, Chandler spoken about reducing and eliminating property taxes and has testified before the Texas Legislature. For more information, visit https://cookeconservatives.com/.
Library reading program starts June 1
Cooke County Library’s Summer Reading programs begin June 1.
There are three different programs for children, teens and adults. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Each program has different reading requirements and different prizes. The Friends of the Library is this year’s sponsor for the prizes.
Signups will run June 1-June 15. Children and adults of any age are welcome to participate, and signup is free. Just stop by the library to get signed up.
For more information, www.cookecountylibrary.org or call 940-668-5530.
NTMC junior volunteer signups end Friday
North Texas Medical Center is bringing back the Junior Volunteer Program this summer after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.
The program is for students ages 16-19 who might be interested in a career in a health-related field. It is open to youth in both Cooke and Montague counties.
The program will run July 11-22. Volunteers will work 32 hours over the two-week period, typically from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. This will include both volunteer work and observation.
Applications are due by Friday. There will be a mandatory orientation on July 6. For more information, email darin.allred@ntmconline.net or call 940-612-8460.
Art in the Stacks returns in June
Cooke County Library’s Art in the Stacks classes will return this summer. There will be two two different classes for two different age groups aimed at creating, learning and reading about the world of art, with the help of library staff:
• Ages 5-7 — Mondays, June 13 and July 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m.;
• Ages 8-12 — Mondays, June 27 and July 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Each class has only 12 slots and attendees will need to sign up in advance. Call the library at 940-668-5530 with any questions. This program is funded by the Friends of the Cooke County Library.
