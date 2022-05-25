GISD Summer Meals at library, other spots
The Gainesville ISD Food Truck will serve free meals to children 18 and under at the Cooke County Library this summer.
The service, the first of its kind, starts Wednesday, June 8, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
“I’m looking forward to this new collaboration with Gainesville ISD Child Nutrition.” said Cooke County Library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence. “I know of so many other libraries in other areas of the country that offer this service to their communities. I’m glad that we can be a part of the one in Cooke County.”
Gainesville ISD has recently received a food truck and will use it to provide meals at the library every Wednesday through July 27. The truck will serve meals on the west side of the library. They must be consumed in the area around the Cooke County Library. Snacks can also be purchased with cash at the truck.
There are several other locations around Gainesville where this free meal service will be provided, starting June 1:
• Edison Elementary (Mondays-Thursdays, breakfast and lunch),
• Gainesville High School (Mondays-Thursdays, breakfast and lunch),
• Bella Vista Apartments, BP Douglas Park, Lexington Square and Sunset Village Mobile Home Park (Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, lunch).
See menus, dates and times at https://gainesvilleisd.nutrislice.com/menu/. Call 940-668-3626 for more information.
Sivells Bend taking transfers
Sivells Bend ISD is now accepting applications for transfer students in grades K-8 for the 2022-23 school year.
Visit the Sivells Bend ISD website at www.sivellsbendisd.net and complete the Student Transfer Request Form. Return by email, abeaudin@sivellsbendisd.net, mail to 1053 CR 403, Gainesville, TX 76240 or bring in person.
For more information, call 940-665-6411.
Emergency refills available for TRICARE beneficiaries
The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced Wednesday that TRICARE beneficiaries in Cooke, Grayson and 70 other Texas counties may receive emergency prescription refills now through May 27 due to wildfire damage.
To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts or their retail network pharmacy for assistance.
To find a network pharmacy, call Express Scripts at 877-363-1303 or visit https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy.
If possible, visit the pharmacy where the prescription was filled. Prescriptions filled by a retail chain may be filled at another store in that chain. If the provider is available, beneficiaries can call in a new prescription to any network pharmacy.
Beneficiaries are advised to visit https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/notices/weather/state-emergency-alert-texas-wildfires for updates.
Library reading program starts June 1
Cooke County Library’s Summer Reading programs begin June 1.
There are three different programs for children, teens and adults. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Each program has different reading requirements and different prizes. The Friends of the Library is this year’s sponsor for the prizes.
Signups will run June 1-June 15. Children and adults of any age are welcome to participate, and signup is free. Just stop by the library to get signed up.
For more information, www.cookecountylibrary.org or call 940-668-5530.
Art in the Stacks returns in June
Cooke County Library’s Art in the Stacks classes will return this summer. There will be two two different classes for two different age groups aimed at creating, learning and reading about the world of art, with the help of library staff:
• Ages 5-7 — Mondays, June 13 and July 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m.;
• Ages 8-12 — Mondays, June 27 and July 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Each class has only 12 slots and attendees will need to sign up in advance. Call the library at 940-668-5530 with any questions. This program is funded by the Friends of the Cooke County Library.
