Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 76F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.