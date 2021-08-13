GAINESVILLE – Residents in eastern Cooke County will get to vote next spring on whether or not to form an Emergency Services District to fund the Indian Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
The Cooke County Commissioners Court voted 3-2 Monday to set an election for next spring. Voters in the district will decide whether or not the fire department needs its own taxing district to fund its operations.
Commissioners Leon Klement and Gary Hollowell voted against setting an election. Each expressed concerns about the yet-to-be-determined taxes and costs to residents. County Judge Steve Starnes and commissioners Jason Snuggs and Adam Arendt supported letting the voters in the fire district to have the final say on the matter.
The department was established in 2012. The Indian Creek fire district, 62 square miles (39,680 acres) housing 4,000 residents and Lake Kiowa, has had an uptick in calls in recent years. The district’s governing board relies on an annual subsidy of $11,500 from Cooke County and proceeds from various fundraisers.
The lack of steady revenue and volunteers have lead the district’s board to seek permission to establish the emergency services district. Doing so would allow the establishment of a property tax levy of up to 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation under state law to finance fire and emergency operations.
The fire department has had trouble, like many rural departments around the U.S., in recruiting and holding onto volunteers. According to the district’s website, there are just four volunteers available to handle most of the calls, with another 15 whose availability varies.
Starnes told supporters and opponents of the emergency district that they need to reach out to local media, to make certain that voters know exactly what they will be voting on and how much it will cost.
There are over 90 such districts in Texas, and over 3,000 across the country. Many use the tax dollars to maintain both professional and volunteer firefighters and medics, as well as to finance equipment maintenance and replacement.
The Indian Creek fire district board will meet Monday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m. at its main station, 550 Kiowa Dr.West, Lake Kiowa, on Monday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m. to discuss next steps. Subsequent meetings will be held the second Monday of the month.
