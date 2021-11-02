Polls are open today until 7 p.m. - rain or shine - for local voters to decide if Gainesville needs a new middle school or Indian Creek Volunteer Fire Department needs more money to operate.
Check www.gainesvilleregister.com Tuesday night for the latest returns.
Bonding authority for a new, $70 million middle school for Gainesville Independent School District is up for approval by city voters. The project, intended to replace the aging Gainesville Junior High School, could cost district property owners up to another 27 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on annual tax bills – about $270 more for a property worth $100,000.
Eastern Cooke County voters will decide whether or not Indian Creek Volunteer Fire Department may establish a tax district to fund its operations. The proposed Emergency Services District could collect up to 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation from property owners to pay ICVFD overhead, maintenance needs and the like.
Cooke County ambulance service would not be affected by the vote, one way or the other.
There are also eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution on Tuesday’s ballot, including Proposition 2 – “The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”
Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison said Monday that early voting is complete. She reported that nearly 10 percent of eligible voters n the Indian Creek race have cast early ballots – 413 total – but she didn’t have the exact number for Gainesville ISD voters. She declined to speculate about Tuesday’s turnout.
Votes will be tallied at Harrison’s election office in the Cooke County Courthouse Annex after the polls close. She said final, unofficial totals could be available by 10 p.m.
Polls are open at the following locations.:
New Gainesville Middle School
Precincts 1, 3, 5, 31: Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St., Gainesville;
Precincts 2, 30, 34, 35: First Christian Church, 401 N. Dixon St., Gainesville;
Precincts 4, 26, 27: Hillcrest Church of Christ, 1712 E. O’Neal St., Gainesville;
Precincts 6, 9: Callisburg Community Center, 92 McDaniel St., Whitesboro (Callisburg);
Precincts 7, 28: Tabernacle Baptist Church, 305 CR 194, Gainesville
Precinct 8: Callisburg Elementary School, 648 FM 3164, Gainesville;
Precinct 10: Mt. Springs Community Center, 173 Mt. Springs Lane, Valley View (Mt. Springs);
Precinct 11: Valley View Baptist Church, 504 N. Lee, Valley View;
Precincts 12, 14: Era Community Center, 102 Malone St., Era;
Precinct 15: Myra Volunteer Fire Department, 102 Malone St., Myra;
Precinct 17: Muenster VFW, 136 Ash St.;
Precinct 18: First Baptist Church, Muenster, 121 N. Pecan St., Muenster;
Precincts 19, 21: Conrad Hall, 431 Ash St., Lindsay;
Precinct 20, 27: East Side Church of Nazarene, 1415 S. Radio Hill Rd., Gainesville;
Precinct 22: Lake Kiowa Lodge, 905 W. Kiowa Drive, Lake Kiowa;
Precinct 33: Moss Lake Fire Station, 160 FM 1201 Ext., Gainesville.
Indian Creek ESD
Precinct 7: Tabernacle Baptist Church, 305 CR 194, Gainesville;
Precinct 8: Callisburg Elementary School, 648 FM 3164, Gainesville (Woodbine);
Precinct 10: Mt. Springs Community Center, 173 Mt. Springs Lane, Valley View (Mt. Springs);
Precinct 11: Valley View Baptist Church, 504 N. Lee, Valley View;
Precinct 22: Lake Kiowa Lodge, 905 W. Kiowa Drive, Lake Kiowa.
