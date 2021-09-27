Eastern Cooke County voters can learn more about a proposed taxing district for emergency services before November’s election.
Indian Creek Volunteer Fire Department will host a series of upcoming public meetings to make the case for a taxing district to support its operations. The election is set for Nov. 2 for registered voters within the department’s coverage area.
Indian Creek officials have announced town hall meetings ahead of the election:
Friday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m. – Callisburg Elementary School, 648 FM 3164;
Saturday, Oct. 16, 6 p.m. – Weaver Ranch, Belar Farm, 8213 FM 902.
The fire department’s board has lobbied the public and the Cooke County Commissioners Court for months on the issue, asserting that ICVFD can’t continue to provide effective service without a greater and more predictable source of income.
Indian Creek residents can vote early Oct. 18-29 at the County Annex Building. 112 S. Dixon St., in Gainesville between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
