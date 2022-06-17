The construction work on Interstate 35 through Gainesville is still a ways from completion, but it is progressing about as planned, according the engineer overseeing the work.
“There has been some delays in the construction phasing of the current project due to Right-of-Way and Utility relocation issues, but the contractor has been open to finding other areas to work and continue progress of the project out of phasing. The contractor is also required to submit schedules on a monthly basis (for review),” said TxDOT Engineer Lance Pomykal, who oversees the Gainesville area work.
The contractor, Austin Zachry JV, is working on the section through downtown Gainesville. Pomykal says the contractor is on schedule, as of now, to hit the December 2024 completion date for the work affecting city traffic. He added, however, “There will be some minor alterations to the overall traffic phasing of the project due to flipping the overpasses and unforeseen conflict the arise in the field.”
The original scope of the project included widening the interstate from four to six lanes, with room to expand to eight lanes in the future as traffic increases between the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and the Red River. Acceleration and deceleration lanes are included, as are one-way, two-lane frontage roads extending from Denton County to the river.
According to Pomykal, other changes planned include:
• Upgrading the lighting system to LED and adding hi-mast poles for more coverage;
• Additional pedestrians elements to connect Gainesville High School with the City of Gainesville;
• Improved storm water drainage for the Gainesville section of I-35;
• Signage with lighting for the cities of Gainesville and Valley View, as well as Medal of Honor Park.
The overall project is broken up into three local phases, said Pomykal: Phase 1 – seven miles of I-35 (including Gainesville), from 1.4 miles south of Spring Creek Road to a quarter mile south of U.S. 82. Work started last summer by Austin Zachary JV and will finish in 2024; Phase 2 (yet to be bid out) – this picks up from Phase 1 and extends north to Exit 1 in Oklahoma. Its starts in the summer 2024 and should be complete by the end of 2029; Phase 3 (yet to be bid out) – runs 0.7 miles north of FM 3002 to 1.4 miles south of Spring Creek Road. That work is expected to run 2026-31.
WEIGH STATION
Cooke County commissioners have spoken with Pomykal and TxDOT about putting a weigh station along I-35. The commissioners endorse the idea, as it would be a new stream of income into the county’s coffers and it would better regulate high-speed tractor-trailer traffic.
The weigh station would be built in the area where the southbound rest area used to be, just north of Spring Creek Road. TxDOT would do the site prep, Cooke County would pay for construction and the station would be manned by state employees.
