Club Sunday's third annual Juneteenth celebration is underway at B.P. Douglas Park, located at Thorockmorton and Barbara Jordan streets just north of downtown Gainesville. Firefighters are filling the inflatable slide with water to cool off attendees, a Saint Jo horse farm is offering rides around the park and food service will start around 6 p.m. The event runs through 11 p.m. tonight.
Juneteenth cookout underway in Gainesville park
- MIKE EADS Editor
