Juneteenth cookout runs 11 p.m. tonight

The public is invited to go to B.P. Douglas Park in Gainesville for Club Sunday's third annual Juneteenth celebration, which runs until 11 o'clock tonight. Free food, music, dancing and activities are available.

Club Sunday's third annual Juneteenth celebration is underway at B.P. Douglas Park, located at Thorockmorton and Barbara Jordan streets just north of downtown Gainesville. Firefighters are filling the inflatable slide with water to cool off attendees, a Saint Jo horse farm is offering rides around the park and food service will start around 6 p.m. The event runs through 11 p.m. tonight.

