North Texas Medical Center is bringing back the Junior Volunteer Program this summer after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.
The program is for students ages 16-19 who might be interested in a career in a health-related field. It is open to youth in both Cooke and Montague counties.
“It’s exciting to be able to welcome junior volunteers back into our hospital for the first time since 2019,” NTMC Marketing Director Darin Allred said. “This is a wonderful program for both the hospital and students who might be interested in a career in healthcare. It will truly give them an overview of all facets of the hospital while earning community service hours at the same time.”
The program will run July 11-22. Volunteers will work 32 hours over the two-week period, typically from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. This will include both volunteer work and observation.
Volunteers will gain experience across several hospital departments. They will interact with doctors, nurses, hospital staff, patients and families. An application can be found at ntmconline.net – click on “Join Us” on the top menu, then scroll down to “Volunteers” and choose the “Junior Volunteer Program” from the drop-down menu.
Applications are due by May 20. There will be a mandatory orientation on July 6. A $25 fee is charged to pay for a red polo shirt that each volunteer will wear. Due to OSHA regulations, all volunteers at the hospital must be vaccinated for Covid-19.
For more information, email darin.allred@ntmconline.net or call 940-612-8460.
