The Republican nominations for Cooke County Judge and Precinct Four commissioner won't be settled until May, as both races appear to be headed to runoffs.
According to unofficial results posted Tuesday night by Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison, Leon Klement was the top vote getter (2,452, 38.7 percent) in county judge primary, topping former county judge John Roane (2,260, 35,7 percent) and current judge Steve Stanes (1,617, 25,5 percent). Since none of them cracked 50 percent, Roane and Klement are headed to the May runoff.
It also appears that John Metzler and Matt Sicking will alsi have a May runoff to see who the GOP nominee for Klement's Precinct Four seat will be. Sicking (634, 40 percent) led that field, followed by Metzler (528, 33.3 percent) and Jeremy Jay Bayer (420, 26.5 percent).
The rest of county primary races yielded clear winners, The only other contested races were between incumbent John Morris (3,086, 50.5 percent) beating out Lynn Switzer (3,032, 49.5 percent) for County County at Law Judge and Carroll Johnson (1,605, 52 percent) topping Brad Mitchell (1,477, 48 percent) for Precinct Two Justice of the Peace.
State House District 68 incumbent David Spiller easily saw off three challengers and state Senate District 30 incumbent Drew Springer ran unopposed to claim the GOP nominations for their seats.
If you want to see all of the results from Cooke County, go to https://www.gainesvilleregister.com/unofficial-results-from-march-1-primary/pdf_b5b33e0c-9a50-11ec-9cbb-ff4c84427448.html.
